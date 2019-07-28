Bravo to the TH Editorial Board for staking a strong stance against the flood of dog muck threatening Dubuque should the city open public parks to pets (July 22).
If only the city leaders in (insert any town in Iowa) had been so warned, they could have been saved from the scourge of mountains of excrement and gangs of roving canines. Alas for our poor farmers market!
Why does the Telegraph Herald waste ink arguing against the tired straw man that “there are public places where dogs are not a good idea?”
Does the Pet Friendly Dubuque Committee advocate free reign for dogs in all public spaces? No.
Address a real proposal: Allowing leashed pets in parks. The committee actually did research and concluded (in line with every other municipality within 2,000 miles) that people taking their leashed pets into parks is not a substantial risk to anyone.
Instead, consider the benefits of more people walking, more people in parks and fewer people on crowded or non-existent sidewalks next to busy streets.
Dubuque’s parks are maintained by the city for the benefit of the people. Allowing responsible dog owners to enjoy them is an issue of basic fairness, especially when the argument for denying access is based on argument by anecdote, appeal to disgust (“dog poo — it happens!”), or vague allusions to “public places where dogs are not a good idea.”
Thanks to the Committee and the Parks Commission, and hopefully the City Council will take positive action soon.