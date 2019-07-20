Reform of Dubuque’s School Board elections is long overdue.
For too long, the board has consisted entirely of people without any children in Dubuque public schools, and people residing only in select neighborhoods in town.
For instance, not a single board member lives east of Loras College, meaning that the entire downtown and North End neighborhoods have no representation, while the West End is vastly overrepresented.
This skewed, undemocratic result would be avoided under the proposed measure to elect the school board members from wards, rather than by at-large elections.
I must disagree with the TH Editorial Board (July 17), which argues that qualified candidates won’t exist in some wards.
This claim not only sells Dubuquers short, but is refuted by the competitiveness of our city council elections, which already have ward representation. The city council wards guarantee that different neighborhoods in town have seats at the table.
Other opponents claim that they don’t want wards fighting over school district resources. But this argument is simply anti-democratic: the only alternative to a fair competition over resources is someone else unfairly dictating where those resources be directed.
Political institutions are always sites of competition for resources, whether at the local level or the national level (such as the U.S. House of Representatives). Structuring this competition to produce fair representation is what makes an institution democratic and capable of representing all its constituents, and the petition to reform the school board elections does just that.
I urge readers to sign the petition at