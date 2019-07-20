You would think that Dubuque County’s only pressing issue is the ATV/UTV ordinance.
Dave Baker, fulfilling an election promise to about 80 ATV club members, has ensured that the issue has dominated every supervisors’ meeting since April 30, when he and Jay Wickham, substituting their judgment for that of safety and medical experts, our own law enforcement, county attorneys and the manufacturers of ATVs, voted to open our Dubuque County roads as ATV trails for vehicles proven to be dangerous on roadways.
That vote was on the heels of the formation of a working group and months of meetings to discuss the proposal.
Along with the county engineer, various county employees, local law enforcement and county leaders, the supervisors have spent hours and hours of taxpayer-funded time and resources on an issue that apparently is more important than the important business of running the county.
More important than mental health, the opioid crisis, the unfolding agricultural crisis, county roads and bridges, staffing, law enforcement or developing an actual spending strategy to responsibly utilize our tax dollars rather than the current scatter-shot “let’s fund everything” approach and myriad of other issues.
Dubuque County residents deserve better. We deserve supervisors who will represent us all, and who will work for us all. We deserve better than Dave Baker.