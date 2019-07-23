After decades of working in local news, I have come to know a lot of people who make headlines — mostly (but not entirely) for good things.
One of last week’s newsmakers was one of the best people I know, and I couldn’t be happier for him.
I was thrilled to learn that the Rev. Bill Joensen had been appointed bishop-elect for the Diocese of Des Moines by Pope Francis himself.
What an honor — and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy, as they say. When you hear of a priest being named to a higher position, you hope that person is a man of integrity, compassion and abiding faith. Let me tell you, as good shepherds go, Father Bill is the real deal.
I first met Father Bill more than 20 years ago. But I got to know him well over the last decade when we both served on the board for Hospice of Dubuque.
Around that board table, discussing issues of living and dying, I came to know and appreciate the thoughtful and measured approach Father Bill would bring to discussions. I witnessed and admired his deep spirituality. And I stood in awe of his intellect.
We served on a small committee that involved the two of us and a couple of Hospice staffers wordsmithing Hospice mailings. Invariably, we came away satisfied with our well chosen words. And almost as often, I had to talk Father Bill out of using a word from his vast vocabulary that most people wouldn’t know.
So, today, I offer my congratulations to Iowa’s newest bishop-elect, Father Bill — or as we can start calling him in late September: His Most Reverend Excellency.
GOOD YEAR FOR MULBERRIES?
I’ve been a dog owner for 25-plus years, and I’ve had four Welsh corgis over that time. Yet, this summer, those funny little dogs are doing something I’ve never had a dog do before.
They are obsessed with eating the mulberries in the backyard.
Every time they get out in the yard, they race, ears back, for the back of the property, where they nose the ground like pigs looking for truffles.
Apparently, animals are finding the mulberries particularly tasty this year.
A friend on Bradley Street shared a picture of a neighborhood woodchuck who has been coming by regularly to chow down on the fallen berries. Neighbors have dubbed him “Chuck Berry.”
If you’ve got any insight as to why the critters are craving mulberries this year, I’m all ears (like my corgis.)