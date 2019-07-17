There’s a petition going around calling for a referendum on whether to elect Dubuque Community School District board members by wards, rather than the present arrangement of electing all seven seats on an at-large basis.
The petition drive is a positive example of democracy at the grass roots level. It reflects one of the five freedoms stated in the First Amendment — the right of citizens to petition their government “for a redress of grievances.”
It’s how the process should work. If enough people sign the petition, citizens should vote on the question. And if enough voters decide a ward system is preferred, they should get it.
However, support for the process is not an endorsement of the question.
Changing to a ward system for school board members won’t yield many or any of proponents’ desired benefits and might actually produce some unintended consequences. The at-large arrangement might not be perfect, but it is hardly “broken” and not one that needs “fixing.”
Actually, Dubuque in its earliest years had a school board with ward representatives. It was when the public schools were a service of municipal government and, according to the 1856 city directory, “very little attention” was paid to public education, the result of “apathy that has so long existed.” The first Board of Education was appointed by the City Council in the mid-1850s — some 165 years ago — with board members selected by wards. After that, voters selected the board and, apparently without interruption, members have been elected at-large, without restrictions as to their home addresses.
Today, petition organizers, headed by volunteers from the Dubuque Democratic Socialists, argue that schools and students in lower-income neighborhoods are, somehow, being shortchanged. They point to lower scores on standardized tests, the large number who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches, and other benchmarks. They argue that these students, their families and perhaps even their schools deserve board members from those neighborhoods to be their advocates.
Without a doubt, many students in those lower-income sections of the district face many challenges that their peers on the West End do not.
However, it’s wrong to suggest that those problems are the result of collective inattention or indifference by school board members. While the current board has approved budgets and programs sending extra help to those struggling schools and students, and while it’s possible even more could be done, we don’t foresee significant changes under a ward set-up.
Indeed, many of the serious problems confronting our children — academically and personally — are outside the grasp and sole responsibility of the school district.
Currently, it’s possible that all seven school board members could reside in the same part of the district — even the same city block. Obviously, that’s not desirable. Ideally, the board reflects a variety of geographic locations, occupations, educational backgrounds, interests and skills.
However, the first priority to filling seats on the school board (or any public office, for that matter) should be the quality of each candidate and what he or she offers to the constituency.
School board members in Iowa are volunteers; they receive no salary. Some elections, there are hardly enough viable at-large candidates to have a full-fledged race. To restrict candidacies based on residence might make filling those seats even more difficult.
Attention to students and schools with the greatest needs and problems must remain a priority of the Dubuque School Board. Voter approval of a ward system would reflect positively on the democratic process, but it would not necessarily yield positive results.