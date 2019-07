News in your town

Official: Outage affecting ability to call 911 on landlines in parts of Dubuque County

UPDATE: Excessive heat warning now issued for 5 local counties

Coaching couple from Dubuque wins more than $700,000 on game show

Coaching couple from Dubuque wins more than $700,000 on game show

Spraying for weeds begins along Dubuque's floodwall

Police: Teen shoots up Dubuque residence, then accidentally shoots passenger in getaway vehicle

Excessive heat watch issued for most of tri-state area

Highway traffic to be detoured overnight for SW Arterial work

Free Music in Jackson Park slated for tonight

UPDATE: Authorities ID 12-year-old killed in off-roading crash in Jackson County

Spraying for weeds beginning today along Dubuque's floodwall

Police: Teen shoots up Dubuque residence, then accidentally shoots passenger in getaway vehicle

Dubuque detours

Dubuque detours

Dubuque detours

Authorities: U.S. 20 closed in Jo Daviess County due to 'serious injury crash'

Crews to begin work on stretch of U.S. 20 near Galena

Crews to begin work on stretch of U.S. 20 near Galena

1st acts of Dubuque air show canceled due to weather; later events still planned

REMINDER: Tips to remember for Dubuque fireworks, air show today

A show in the sky: Golden Knights ride the wind

Dubuque detours

Dubuque park will not open for July 3 fireworks

Overpass, intersection reopens ahead of Dubuque fireworks

Boil order lifted for section of East Dubuque

Gilligan: Restaurant memories will ring a bell

Dubuque detours

UPDATE: Flood warning extended for Grant County

Boil order lifted for section of East Dubuque

GALLERY: 10 most-read TH stories from June

Dubuque detours

UPDATE: Storm cuts swath through tri-states, toppling trees, buildings

Tornado warning for Dubuque, Jackson, Jo Daviess counties

TH seeks stories behind meaningful tattoos

'Complicated issue:' Local officials, advocates discuss impacts of needle exchanges

Dubuque detours

Power outage reported in Platteville

UPDATE: Missing man found safe by Clayton County authorities

Police: Dubuque man sexually abused girl, bribed her with candy, ice cream

State agency investigating Jackson County authorities' handling of incident with prosecutor