PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — At its essence, providing medical care to the president of the United States follows much the same protocol as with any other patient.
“The president is a human being and is subject to the same health risks and concerns as other people,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kueter, 47.
The retired U.S. Air Force colonel served as a White House physician during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump.
Now, nearly 30 years since graduating from Platteville High School, Kueter has returned to his hometown after accepting a position as a family medicine physician at Southwest Health’s Platteville clinic.
“I think the longer that I had been away from Platteville, the more that I missed it,” he said. “I always knew that coming back to southwest Wisconsin was going to be a good fit for me.”
Kueter practiced at the Air Force Academy Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Scott Air Force Base, near Belleville, Ill., before his assignment to the White House medical unit.
“The level of responsibility and the importance of taking care of the leader of the whole nation was singularly unique,” he said.
So, what is it like treating the president?
“You have to mind your manners really well,” Kueter said.
WHITE HOUSE SERVICE
The White House medical unit is tasked with attending to the needs of the president, the vice president, their families, White House staff and the more than 1 million dignitaries, guests and tourists who visit the complex annually.
Whether overseeing the recovery of former President Bill Clinton after surgery for a torn quadriceps’ tendon, treating former First Lady Hillary Clinton for a blood clot or administering the Heimlich maneuver to a choking dinner guest, White House physicians must provide — in Kueter’s words — “24/7/365, global, comprehensive health care.”
“There really isn’t a typical day,” Kueter said. “The medical unit really is designed to meet the specific needs and schedule demands of the president and the vice president. Whatever their schedule dictated, we would accommodate in the way of travel outside of the White House, around the country or around the world.”
The president has utilized a personal physician since 1789 when the newly inaugurated George Washington summoned Dr. Samuel Bard to his New York home after being “struck by a high fever and violent pains in his left thigh,” according to a history on the subject, “The White House Physician.”
Initially, presidential physicians focused on providing episodic care for acute illnesses, but over time, the role added health maintenance and preventative care.
Kueter would not describe the unit’s current structure, but a U.S. Army publication stated that staff includes the president’s physician; five active-duty military physicians, nurses and physician assistants; three medics; administrators and one information technology manager. During Clinton’s presidency, the unit’s director oversaw 24 staff.
Generally, physicians specialize in family, emergency or internal medicine, but the president has immediate access to specialists in the military and civilian medical systems.
The White House medical office includes private examination rooms and is stocked with medications and emergency resuscitation equipment.
Its location between the Executive Residence and Oval Office and its 24-hour staffing allows staff to closely monitor the health of the president, Kueter said.
OCCUPATIONAL RISKS
Kueter declined to identify medical conditions for which he has treated various presidents, but some inferences can be gleaned from reports from presidential medical exams, periodically released to the public.
In 2010, Chief White House Physician Capt. Jeffrey Kuhlman recommended after his physical exam of Obama that the president continue smoking cessation efforts and a leg strengthening exercise program for chronic knee pain. A later exam in 2014 indicated that Obama took Ibuprofen to treat intermittent plantar fasciitis and Vitamin D for a mild vitamin deficiency.
The chief executive and his staff are susceptible to ailments and maladies, ranging from the flu to sprained ankles and doorway-smashed fingers, Kueter said. Unlike civilians, taking time off work is necessarily a challenge for them.
“Essentially, you give your best medical advice, and it’s sort of up to the patient to choose to follow it or not,” Kueter said. “When it’s the president of the United States, certainly the stakes are higher.”
How compliant are presidents as patients?
Kueter chuckled.
“I don’t think I can answer that specifically,” he said.
GLOBAL CARE
The president must have access to medical care at all times, domestically and abroad. That is why a team accompanies the chief executive in his motorcade and Air Force One, which contains a medical compartment.
Former White House physician Dr. Connie Mariano described in her memoir that an additional medical team would travel to locations in advance of a presidential visit to assess local medical facilities.
Kueter recalled traveling to at least 42 countries and every state.
“Sometimes that involves medical care in unique environments — in hotel rooms around the world or backstage at a speech event,” he said.
RETURN HOME
Kueter said Platteville has not changed significantly since he left. Some of his colleagues at Southwest Health even attended high school with him.
“Nice small communities like this, one of the draws is that you get to see friendly, familiar faces when you go back,” Kueter said.
Southwest Health CEO Dan Rohrbach said in a statement that staff are excited to have Kueter join their team.
“With Dr. Kueter’s resume and his almost six years of service as a presidential physician in the White House, he could have gone anywhere in the world,” the statement read. “We are very proud he chose Southwest Health.”