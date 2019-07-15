City staff members will start spraying weed-control chemicals along Dubuque's floodwall today.
The city made the announcement this morning.
The spraying will be done on the riprap on the river side of the floodwall, according to a press release. Crews will start south of East 16th Street.
The work is expected to be finished by Aug. 2, weather permitting. Signs will be posted to identify the areas that have been sprayed, the release states.
The work is being done in accordance with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requirements, the city stated.
The Dubuque Public Works Department cautions people to keep children and pets out of contact with the sprayed areas for 24 hours.