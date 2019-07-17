Forecasters have issued an excessive heat watch for most of the tri-state area for the end of this week.
The watch is in effect from 1 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday. The watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service said a hot and humid airmass will build across the Midwest by midweek. Area temperatures in the 90s will combine with humidity to push heat induces into the 100- to 110-degree range.
The heat indices could increase the risk of heat-related illness.
Cooling centers are being opened across the tri-state area. In many communities, locations such as libraries and City Halls provide air-conditioned relief.
Cooling centers in the city of Dubuque include:
- Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. today and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
- Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
- Bunker Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 2200 Bunker Hill Road. Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Operation: New View Community Action Agency, 1473 Central Ave. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.