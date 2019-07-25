Dubuque police are warning local residents to be wary of scammers who claim to be technical support workers. 

According to a press release, multiple residents have reported different variations of a scam in which callers claim to be from Microsoft. Some victims reported seeing a pop-up message on their computers asking them to call a number, while others are receiving phone calls. 

Scammers tell victims that their computers have viruses or other problems. The scammers then ask residents to visit a website and download a program -- actually malware -- to fix the problem. 

Scammers also say they can fix computers for a fee. 

Police included a link to an article from Microsoft about how to detect and avoid tech support scams. It can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2LCtRfq

