Dubuque police said this morning that they have received dozens of reports of a natural gas smell from residents and businesses in the eastern and central portions of the city.
Lt. Joe Messerich said Jo Daviess County authorities advised police that the smell is related to a company called Precision Pipeline “blowing out a pipe.”
A press release from Dubuque police asks residents to avoid calling Dubuque County 911 to report this smell as they are getting inundated with calls about the matter.
“Dispatch said they have gotten 60 (calls) so far,” Messerich said at about 10:45 a.m.