A stretch of highway south of Dubuque will be closed tonight to allow for continued work on a new overpass.
Traffic on U.S. 61/151 will be detoured onto Military Road starting at about 10 p.m. today, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque.
The detour will allow continued work on the overpass over the highway that is part of the construction of the new Southwest Arterial.
"The work is expected to be completed and the highway reopened by morning," the release states, though it does not provide a specific time for when that will occur.