Franchisee Luke Flatin confirmed today that he and his family have moved to Dubuque in order to open a Sonic Drive-In.
He said he hasn't signed the lease agreement yet, but plans are for the drive-in to be in a space at the front of Plaza 20, 2600 Dodge St.
Plaza 20 Inc. Vice President Sara Hutchinson declined to comment for this story.
Flatin said he owns four Sonic locations now — three in Nebraska, one in Kansas. This would be the only Sonic in the tri-state area.
Sonic is a quick-service, drive-in restaurant with more than 3,600 locations nationwide.
Flatin said his family is close to purchasing a home in the area, with plans for a long-term stay.