Jackson County residents can head to the polls today to vote on funding a new jail and the appointment of a county official.
Voters will weigh in on whether the county can issue bonds of up to about $6.5 million to construct a 50-bed facility. For it to pass, more than 60 percent of those who cast ballots will need to support the bond measure.
The new jail that would replace what officials say is an aged, inefficient structure that is on the verge of being shut down by the state. It would be built on land optioned by the county along Main Street near the U.S. 61 interchange.
Voters also will be asked to affirm the appointment of Alisa Smith, a Republican, as county auditor. She is the only candidate who will appear on the ballot, though voters will have the opportunity to write in a name as well.
Smith was appointed to replace former Auditor Brian Moore, who resigned early this year about two years into his first term. If elected, Smith will serve through 2020, which is the remainder of Moore’s term.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. To find your polling place, visit https://bit.ly/SoFwkL.