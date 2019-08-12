Residents who want to run for seats on the Dubuque City Council this fall can start filing this week.
The filing period for all Iowa cities in which primary elections could be held runs from today to Thursday, Aug. 29.
Three seats on the Dubuque City Council will be on this fall’s ballot.
Luis Del Toro has said he will seek reelection to his Ward 2 seat, while Laura Roussel previously announced her intention to challenge him.
Ward 4 Council Member Jake Rios previously told the Telegraph Herald that he will not run for re-election. Brad Cavanagh, Nino Erba and Jay Schiesl have announced they will run for the position.
At-large Council Member David Resnick has indicated he will run for re-election, and no challengers have announced their intention to run against him.
In municipalities where enough candidates file to trigger a primary election, that election would be held on Oct. 8.
The filing period for Iowa cities without primaries and school boards in the state is from Aug. 26 to Sept. 19.
The fall general election will be held on Nov. 5.