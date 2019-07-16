Forecasters have issued an excessive heat watch for most of the tri-state area for the end of this week.
The watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Saturday. The watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service said a hot and humid airmass will build across the Midwest by midweek. Area temperatures in the 90s will combine with humidity to push heat induces into the 100- to 110-degree range.
The heat indices could increase the risk of heat-related illness.