EPWORTH, Iowa -- Authorities said an 82-year-old woman was killed this afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road near Epworth.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department was called to Placid Road south of Epworth at 4:38 p.m. today to investigate a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, according to a press release.
Deputies said an 80-year-old Epworth man was driving north on Placid Road when he struck the woman, who "died as a result of her injuries," the release stated. Neither the driver nor the woman were identified in the release.
The incident remains under investigation.