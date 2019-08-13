EPWORTH, Iowa -- Authorities said an 82-year-old woman was killed this afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road near Epworth. 

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department was called to Placid Road south of Epworth at 4:38 p.m. today to investigate a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, according to a press release. 

Deputies said an 80-year-old Epworth man was driving north on Placid Road when he struck the woman, who "died as a result of her injuries," the release stated. Neither the driver nor the woman were identified in the release. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

