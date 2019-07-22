MCGREGOR, Iowa — Wastewater was being discharged Monday on Main Street in McGregor, likely due to heavy rainfall and high Mississippi River levels, state officials said.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported the incident Monday afternoon and noted that the discharge is eventually flowing into the river.
A press release states that officials were collecting water samples for testing and working to have repairs made.
Residents should keep children and pets away from the area until 24 to 48 hours after repairs are completed.