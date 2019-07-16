Police said a 17-year-old shot a Dubuque residence and then accidentally shot a passenger in his getaway vehicle early Monday.
The shooter’s name was not released by police, but a press release states that he faces three felony charges: reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.
Police Department spokesman Lt. Joe Messerich said the teen has not been arrested yet and that his name will not be released until he is in custody.
Randy F. Jackson, 18, of Cascade, Iowa, was the teen shot in the back. He was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, and police reported at about 10:15 a.m. Monday that “his injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.”
The series of incidents occurred at about 12:55 a.m. Monday. Police responded to the area of 515 Pickett St. after a shooting was reported, according to a press release. They then were advised that someone had been shot, and they located Jackson near the intersection of West 16th and Cornell streets.
An ensuing investigation determined that a driver picked up Jackson, the 17-year-old and other subjects from a Dubuque apartment building and drove them to 515 Pickett at the request of the 17-year-old, the release states. That teen stepped out of the vehicle, fired several gunshots at the residence and then got back into the car.
While people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported to those occupants. Several bullet holes were later observed in the house’s windows and siding, and several 9 mm shell casings were found across the street from the residence, the release states.
After the shooter got back in the vehicle and it started to drive away, the teen accidentally fired his weapon, hitting Jackson in the back, the release states. The 17-year-old then ran from the vehicle while its occupants called 911. Officers later located a 9 mm casing in the vehicle.