A state law enforcement agency put on an alert after a man failed to return to a Dubuque correctional facility on Wednesday night.
Chad P. Weekley, 43, formerly of Dubuque, failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility at 1494 Elm St. as part of a work-release program, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He has been on work release since October.
According to online court records, Weekly was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted in November 2016 of felony willful injury causing serious injury. Documents state that he struck his then-girlfriend in the head and, when she fell to the ground, kicked her in the head multiple times. Her injuries included a broken nose and a chipped tooth.
Weekley is 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.