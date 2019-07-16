City staff members started spraying weed-control chemicals along Dubuque’s floodwall Monday.
The city made an announcement about the work Monday morning.
The spraying will be done on the riprap on the river side of the floodwall, according to a press release. Crews started south of East 16th Street.
The work is expected to be finished by Aug. 2, weather permitting. Signs will be posted to identify the areas that have been sprayed, the release states.
The work is being done in accordance with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requirements, the city stated.
The Dubuque Public Works Department cautions people to keep children and pets out of contact with the sprayed areas for 24 hours.