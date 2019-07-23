STOCKTON, Ill. — A bridge project starting this week will impact motorists on Illinois 78 in Jo Daviess County for the next two-and-a-half months.
Crews are expected to start working on the bridge carrying Illinois 78 over the Plum River, 4 miles south of the highway’s intersection with U.S. 20, on Thursday, July 25, according to a press release.
The $427,850 project includes expansion joint replacement, concrete overlay and repairing and painting the beam ends, the release states.
There will be related lane closures, and motorists should expect delays traveling through the area. Work is expected to be finished by Oct. 8.