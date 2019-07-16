UPDATE
The National Weather Service has called off the tornado warning before it expired.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the NWS stated that the storm that prompted the warning "has weakened below severe limits and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado."
The agency noted that gusty winds and heavy rain still were possible with the storm.
ORIGINAL
MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A tornado warning has been issued until 6:45 p.m. today for northeastern Delaware County.
The National Weather Service reports that at 6 p.m. there was a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing a tornado" over Edgewood and 9 miles northeast of Manchester. The storm was moving east at 10 mph.
The NWS reports that radars indicated rotation in the storm.
The storm is expected to reach Greeley at about 6:10 p.m. and Colesburg at about 6:40 p.m.
Those in the area should take cover now.