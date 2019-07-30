UPDATE
Authorities report that 911 service on cellphones has been restored as of 11:45 a.m. today.
ORIGINAL
GALENA, Ill. – A cellphone outage was affecting emergency calls to 911 in Jo Daviess County this morning.
Authorities became aware of the outage at about 9 a.m., according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that the outage includes both the Verizon and U.S. Cellular networks and that the phone companies are working on a solution.
Emergency calls can be made to 815-777-2141 on all phones or to 911 from a landline.