UPDATE

Authorities report that 911 service on cellphones has been restored as of 11:45 a.m. today. 

ORIGINAL

GALENA, Ill. – A cellphone outage was affecting emergency calls to 911 in Jo Daviess County this morning.

Authorities became aware of the outage at about 9 a.m., according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

A press release states that the outage includes both the Verizon and U.S. Cellular networks and that the phone companies are working on a solution.

Emergency calls can be made to 815-777-2141 on all phones or to 911 from a landline.

