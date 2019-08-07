MAQUOKETA, Iowa — For the second consecutive year, a majority of voters in Jackson County have supported issuing millions of dollars in bonds to fund construction of a new jail.
However, just as in 2018, the “yes” votes cast in Tuesday’s election failed to meet the 60% threshold needed for the measure to pass. Though the 1,862 voters who supported the $6.5 million bond issuance outnumbered the 1,525 who opposed, they only accounted for 57.5% of ballots cast.
A similar bond measure failed in August 2018. In that election, more than 50% of voters supported a similar project, but also fell short of the 60% threshold.
The 50-bed facility would have been located on land along Main Street near the U.S. 61 interchange. It would have replaced an outdated, aging facility that authorities say has multiple deficiencies and security issues.
Voters were more united in their support of Auditor Alisa Smith, who replaced Brian Moore, who resigned just two years into his term. A total of 3,429 voters affirmed Smith’s appointment.