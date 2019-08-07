UPDATE
Police report that the gas has been shut off and that all streets in the area have reopened.
ORIGINAL
Police said a gas leak has closed several streets this morning in downtown Dubuque.
Lt. Joe Messerich wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that a gas leak was reported at 10:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
Authorities closed Central Avenue at 20th Street, as well as 18th, 19th and 20th streets between Central Avenue and White Street.
Messerich wrote that people are asked to avoid the area.