Forecasters warn that an extended period of heat and humidity could increase the risk of heat illnesses in the tri-state area.
The National Weather Service now has issued an excessive heat warning effective this afternoon through Saturday for Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
Heat-index values as high as 110 degrees are possible, creating "a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely," according to the weather service.
Additionally, an excessive heat watch from noon Thursday to 7 p.m. Saturday has been issued for Clayton County in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin
Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin are under a heat advisory.
Cooling centers are being opened across the tri-state area. In many communities, locations such as libraries and City Halls provide air-conditioned relief.
Cooling centers in the city of Dubuque include:
- Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. today and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
- Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
- Bunker Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 2200 Bunker Hill Road. Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
- Operation: New View Community Action Agency, 1473 Central Ave. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.