The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents and commuters about planned natural-gas-line purging this week.
The department announced that starting at about 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, Black Hills Energy will purge gas lines in the area of U.S. 20’s intersections with North Cascade and Cottingham roads west of the city of Dubuque.
“This may interrupt some services and also create a strong gas smell/odor in and around the area,” the announcement states. “Be aware that emergency services are aware of the situation as it is being monitored by Black Hills.”