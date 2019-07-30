Heartland Financial USA established new records during the second quarter of 2019.
The Dubuque-based financial institution on Monday reported net income of $45.2 million in the quarter ending June 30, setting a new quarterly record and outpacing last year’s second-quarter results by 62%.
Through the year’s first two quarters, Heartland has a net income of $76.7 million. That is up 50% compared to the same, six-month stretch last year and is the highest six-month total in the institution’s history.
“It was the best quarter in our history,” said Heartland Chairman Lynn Fuller, who discussed the results during a conference call Monday afternoon.
The soaring net income was not the only noteworthy development in the quarter.
On April 30, the bank completed the sale of its mortgage servicing rights to Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank. The move impacted 15 local employees.
Heartland also completed the sale of five bank branches, including a pair that had been operated by Dubuque Bank & Trust in Keokuk.
Despite scaling back in some areas, Heartland continued its overall growth.
The company in May completed the acquisition of Blue Valley Ban Corp., a bank based in Kansas.
Heartland reported total assets of $12.2 billion at the conclusion of the second quarter, up from $11.3 billion at that time in 2018.
Dubuque Bank & Trust had assets of $1.7 billion at the quarter’s end, up from $1.5 billion at this time last year. In terms of assets, it ranks as the second-largest of Heartland’s subsidiary banks, trailing only Colorado-based Citywide Banks.
Fuller indicated that Heartland still has more growth in its future.
“We have a strong pipeline of merger and acquisition (prospects),” he said. “We continue to be highly respected and sought-after by community banks.”
The earnings report and conference call also provided an opportunity for Heartland officials to discuss their strategy for the future.
The company has invested in “several new technology and process improvement projects,” it noted in its earnings report. These projects include system upgrades, process automation and an expansion of online and mobile banking capabilities.
President and CEO Bruce Lee emphasized that these moves will position Heartland for the future.
“There has been significant effort, resources and money put into streamlining the company, and we are investing in the future, which will enhance our financial performance results and our customer experience,” Lee said.
At the end of the second quarter, Heartland Financial had the equivalent of 2,040 full-time employees. That is down from 2,216 at the same time last year.