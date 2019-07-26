Area farmers will receive $43 to $58 per acre as part of a $16 billion aid package for those hurt by the trade war with China.
The payments will begin in August, and farmers can begin signing up for them on Monday, July 29. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the local rates are:
- Illinois: Jo Daviess County, $50 per acre
- Iowa: Clayton County, $50
- Iowa: Delaware County, $51
- Iowa: Dubuque County, $43
- Iowa: Jackson County, $53
- Iowa: Jones County, $58
- Wisconsin: Crawford County, $39
- Wisconsin: Grant County, $44
- Wisconsin: Iowa County, $46
- Wisconsin: Lafayette County, $49
The second round of tariff-aid payments will give time for President Donald Trump to strike trade deals, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on a conference call this week that gave details of the new package.
Payments are based on similar damage criteria as the first round and are designed to avoid distorting planting decisions. But rather than rates based on crop type, the program uses a blend of crops grown in each county, with corn growers getting the same rate as wheat, for example. The rate will range from $15 to $150 an acre, with a limit of $500,000 per person.
American farmers are struggling as losses from trade disputes pile on top of woes including poor weather and years of global overproduction that has kept prices low.
Trump announced the new aid package in May as he stepped up his trade war with China by threatening new tariffs.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to travel to China on Monday for the first high-level, face-to-face trade negotiations between the world’s two biggest economies since talks broke down in May.