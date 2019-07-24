A deeper dive into ways to personalize students’ education, broader-reaching mentoring opportunities and a new orchestra program are among initiatives being considered for Holy Family Catholic Schools.
Officials from Holy Family on Tuesday told about 25 people about their ideas to improve academics and activities available to students over the coming years.
The meeting was the third of five gatherings system officials are holding this summer and fall to outline proposals for a five-year strategic plan and to receive feedback from families to shape their goals.
One thing school leaders aim to do is fully embrace personalized learning initiatives, which place an emphasis on allowing students to learn at their own pace. System officials are in the process of phasing the program in for students in fourth through 12th grades.
Phillip Bormann, Holy Family’s chief administrator, said proposed initiatives include expanding opportunities that prepare high school students for their post-secondary education through programs such as internships and work experience.
“Those are all going to be personalized to the child, so getting our kids out in the community is going to be a big push,” he said.
School officials also plan to expand on the mentoring opportunities introduced by personalized learning so that over the next several years, all students in fourth through 12th grades eventually will have a mentor at school.
This fall, all students at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School will have a mentor, regardless of whether they are involved in personalized learning.
Officials also plan to evaluate opportunities for personalized learning for kindergartners through third graders, Bormann said.
That programming would emphasize meeting students where they are in their learning, regardless of their grade level. However, staff do not plan on using the Summit Learning Program platform being used by older students.
Bormann noted that, in many regards, the way the system’s youngest students are taught already is personalized to their individual needs.
“We need to recognize that kids are at all different places, and our job is to meet them where they’re at and move them forward,” Bormann said.
Other proposed academic initiatives include enhancing science, technology engineering and math programming and exploring partnerships with international schools for secondary students.
Bormann said international partnerships could allow students to have exchange experiences in other countries and allow more students from other countries to come to Dubuque.
“We want our kids to be ready for anything, and this helps us get there,” Bormann said.
Bormann also discussed proposals aimed at improving activities offered by Holy Family, such as an orchestra program for fourth through 12th graders.
A teacher already offers stringed-instrument lessons to some elementary students. Officials seek to build the program out so students who have an interest in that area feel welcome at Holy Family.
“We believe that’s a good area to grow in,” Bormann said.
Officials also want to look at whether to expand athletic programming for younger students and develop a competitive debate and forensics program, among other things.
Meeting attendees also spent time in smaller groups offering feedback on ways that Holy Family can improve its academics and activities.
Chris Patrick has a child at Wahlert Catholic High School and two children who graduated from Holy Family.
He said he appreciates the system’s move to personalized learning because it allows teachers to spend more time with students who are struggling. It also allows students to work through the curriculum at their own pace.
“That ability to even learn more if you have those abilities is a huge strength,” he said.
Patrick also said he would like to see the system offer more opportunities to learn about computer programming and similar technology-related fields. He noted the importance of offering students career-related opportunities, such as internships.
“The more you can expose these young students to different environments, different careers, it’s going to help better prepare them,” he said.
Anne and Michael Osgood will have a daughter starting pre-kindergarten at Holy Family this fall. They wanted to give input into the system’s direction at the outset of their daughter’s education.
The couple said they would like to see Holy Family offer opportunities for activities such as sports or music to students at younger ages. That could give them more chances to get involved.
“We want our kids to try lots of things because who knows what they’ll enjoy doing,” Michael Osgood said.