A woman who was a Dubuque care center employee and posted a social media video in which she called dependent adults in her care “freaks” has been sentenced to 24 months of probation in a deferred judgment.
Megan Crenshaw, 20, of East Dubuque, Ill., pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional dependent adult abuse and was sentenced on Wednesday, according to court documents.
Documents states that Crenshaw was an employee of Hills & Dales on Jan. 10 when she posted a Snapchat video of two residents in which she called them freaks.
Crenshaw’s sentence includes a no-contact order for two people and fines of $1,500 for each count.
Hills & Dales CEO Marilyn Althoff wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that Crenshaw is no longer employed by her organization.