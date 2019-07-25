EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An East Dubuque man has been charged with attempted theft and battery after he allegedly attempted to steal a police officer’s vehicle.
Tyler L. Thompson, 24, of 86 Buckskin Lane, was arrested July 14 on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. While he was being placed in a squad vehicle, he kicked an officer, police said.
After being placed in the patrol vehicle, Thompson gained access to the driver’s seat, revved the engine and attempted to put it into gear before being restrained, according to court documents.
Thompson has been charged with aggravated battery, attempted theft of a law enforcement vehicle, resisting a peace officer and criminal damage to property.
Thompson’s bond has been set at $5,000. He is scheduled to make a preliminary hearing Wednesday, July 31, in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court.