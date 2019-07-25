For the past month, the City of Dubuque has had a new resource at its disposal in Rahim Akrami, the latest to fill an up-to-two-year fellowship in the city manager’s office through the International City Management Association.
Akrami wrapped his orientation at the city Tuesday, and already has been hard at work. One of his first big projects, for instance, was writing the request for proposals for a consultant to develop Dubuque’s poverty prevention plan, which the City Council approved on July 15.
He also recently helped City Manager Mike Van Milligen with a research project centered on unemployment in Dubuque, and is driving some open data and management-efficiency projects.
The Afghanistan native said the move has, so far, been a good fit.
“There’s always the stereotype that Midwest people are nice,” Akrami said. “That’s true. I knew from my interview that I wanted to come here. But also in terms of starting your career, as a young professional, it’s nice to start somewhere smaller. You’re involved more in the community, with the people. You get to know everybody. I prefer to stay in the Midwest.”
Akrami is coming off of four years at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, where he completed master’s degrees in both international and comparative politics and public administration.
He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Berea College in Berea, Ky. Through all of that, Akrami decided local government was where he could do the most good.
“I wanted to start with local government because that’s where a lot of the changes happen on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “You get to meet a lot of people you’ll be working for.”
The ICMA fellowship is up to two years. Akrami will work for one, his performance will be assessed, then a second year will be on the table.
Akrami’s father worked for municipal government for a time in his home city. But he said he really became interested in politics and government as a reporter and editor for the Surgar Monthly Newspaper in Kandahar.
When Akrami, 30, came to the U.S., he wasn’t interested in politics. He was a junior in high school, a foreign exchange student in Humble, Texas, outside Houston. It was 2005, just four years into the U.S. war in his home country.
After his stint in journalism back home, he packed his bags for the American heartland, arriving in 2010.
Akrami isn’t the city’s first ICMA fellow. The first, in fact, works in an office one over from his.
Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach got her start at Dubuque City Hall as a fellow through the program. When, following the two-year fellowship, Burbach became the city’s sustainability coordinator, the city got a second fellow.
Then, for budgetary reasons, the city froze the position. But it was one of several frozen positions that recently were opened back up.
Given her experiences, Burbach was tapped for the committee to select this term’s fellow. She said the Dubuque slot received 40 applicants, of which the committee interviewed four. Of those four, Akrami shone, especially due to his background in various sectors, Burbach said.
“Rahim had some really great experience working with nonprofits while he was in college,” she said. “Then he had his journalism. He had this breadth of wanting to work in government, but having experienced private and nonprofit.”
Van Milligen said Akrami’s international background also played into the city’s decision.
“Just like we believe in having a diverse workforce, it is healthy to have different perspectives when you’re making decisions,” he said.
Burbach, who also hosts various international groups from sister cities and through the ICMA, agreed that Akrami’s international perspective was a perk.
“It exposes you to different perspectives of best practices,” she said. “We often benchmark ourselves off of other cities in the U.S. This broadens that. For instance, often when we think of community engagement, we think about it through the lens of how we’ve been engaged. Someone like Akrami can come in and say ‘Well, what about this group of people? What about this other group?’”
Akrami said he appreciated the city’s attention to diversity of both people and views.
“Diversity is an ongoing challenge we all know about in Dubuque,” he said. “That is part of why I’m here, though, to look at things. Dubuque itself is looking at issues from an equity side of things, which is nice to see.”
Akrami said he enjoys the dynamic architecture and topography of Dubuque.
“Its image over all changes drastically, even from street to street,” he said.
But he is still getting used to the humidity.
“I grew up in a place where it was completely dry,” he said. “Here, sometimes I think I can feel the air.”