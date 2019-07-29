Police said one person reported a possible injury following a rear-end crash in Dubuque on Friday morning.
According to a Dubuque crash report, Barbara L. Nowacki, 61, of Dubuque, was stopped at the intersection of Asbury and John F. Kennedy roads at about 9:30 a.m. Friday. She started to pull forward, but stopped again.
Police said Herbert J. Goerdt, 22, of Dubuque, was following Nowacki. Goerdt crashed into the rear of Nowacki’s vehicle.
Police said Nowacki reported a possible injury, but she was not transported via ambulance to a local hospital. She was cited with failure to provide proof of insurance, and Goerdt was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.