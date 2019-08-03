The Midwest summer typically supplies ideal weather to boat or float on the area’s rivers, creeks and lakes.
But for local kayak, canoe and inner tube rental businesses, the cool, rainy weather and high water levels in May and June made for a slow start to what is normally their busy season.
Now — thanks to a recent spate of warmer temperatures and less rain — business owners hope to be able to stay afloat and, ideally, make up for some of the losses they took in prior months.
For Lori and Addam Fier, who own Monticello (Iowa) Canoe Rental, the summer usually starts with end-of-year trips by area schools. But high water made for a significant number of cancellations.
“We had seven or eight (trips registered), and we maybe got four on the water,” Lori Fier said. “We’ve always been able to get all our school groups out.”
The Fiers are in the sixth year of owning their business, which is located along the Maquoketa River. Lori Fier said there have been more waterway closures this year than in years past.
“We were actually closed for three of the five Saturdays in June,” she said. “Sometimes the high water lasts for a while, so that weekday business is gone, too. It’s not just the weekend crowd, you know?”
Though weekends are the high-traffic dates for rental businesses, Fier said she has expanded weekday specials to try to drum up additional business.
“This is our sole paycheck,” she said. “We either make it or break it.”
Ryan Albee, of Y’Allbee Tubin in Cassville, Wis., said his business is in the same boat. Fortunately, July’s conditions have “been pretty steady.”
His business also was closed twice in June. He said the weather seems to get more extreme every year.
“It doesn’t seem like it rains normal anymore,” he said. “It definitely feels like every time it rains, it’s like a natural disaster. It’s more work to keep up with on the landings with debris and all that stuff.
“Until the last weekend in June, we barely had 100 people in the water, when normally we have 1,000.”
Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board, said heavy rains in spring and summer increased the likelihood of area waterways overflowing their banks.
“We had (already) high water levels and saturated topsoil levels, so those conditions aren’t safe for paddlers (due to) debris in the water,” he said.
The water rental season normally runs from May to September, sometimes extending into October, depending on the weather.
“I often say this is just like farming,” Albee said. “You got to make hay when the sun shines.”
The owners will continue to hope for the weather to cooperate in the coming months.
“Some people really like to go in the fall to see the leaves,” Fier said. “And we’re hopeful for that this year anyway.”
Sean Carter, co-owner of Fever River Outfitters in Galena, Ill., said that though his shop never closed due to high water levels, “we just didn’t have a lot of business.”
Carter said water levels were higher than normal due to the Mississippi River backing up into the Galena River.
“Five miles upriver, it was perfectly normal,” he said. “But as you got closer to the Mississippi River, it got deeper and deeper.”
Along with kayak, canoe and paddleboard rentals, Fever River also leases bicycles and electric bicycles. That has helped the business go with the flow this season.
“When the river was high, people weren’t kayaking, but people were taking bikes,” Carter said.
All three business owners said they are hopeful for the rest of the season.
“We didn’t hit the numbers we wanted to hit, but it’s going to be all right,” Carter said.
But they acknowledge the fickle ways of Midwestern summer weather.
“Mother Nature is going to do what Mother Nature is going to do,” Fier said. “You just have to go with it sometimes.”