The City of Dubuque is counted once again among the continent’s best cities for financial reporting.
For the 31st consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada has awarded Dubuque a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for fiscal year 2018.
Finance Director Jean Nachtman received the award, recognizing her primary role in preparing the annual report, her last before retiring. The position of finance director was absorbed by Budget Director Jenny Larson during budget discussions for fiscal year 2020.
The competition was judged by an “impartial” panel, according to a city release. One of the standards of the program included “demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure.’”
The Government Finance Officers Association is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Washington, D.C.