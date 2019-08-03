SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10th-13th and Iowa streets.
Scroll Saw Convention, 9 a.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
Iron Horse Classic Home Run Derby, 11 a.m., Field of Dreams Movie Site, Dyersville, Iowa. Registration starts at 9. Benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Iowa. Details: www2.mda.org/ironhorseclassic.
India Independence Day Celebration, noon, Multicultural Family Center, 1101 Central Ave. The free, family friendly afternoon includes authentic Indian food, music, dance, Mehndi (henna tattoos), games, prizes and an educational presentation.
Miners Forever Reunion, noon-4 p.m., Mining and Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Free picnic for retired miners; side dishes welcome. Optional tours of the Rollo Jamison Museum and guided tours of the Bevans Lead Mine. Transportation is available upon request. Details: 608-348-3301.
Sunday
The Galena (Ill.) Territory Farmers Market, 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive.
Summer Picnic and Social, 3 p.m., Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52. Put on by the Dubuque County Republicans. Politicians have been invited. The event includes food and refreshments, door prize and more.
PERFORMING ARTS
Saturday
Mary J Harris, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Todd McDonough, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Iowa.
Casting Crowns, 7 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Meghan Davis, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Dawes Passwords Tour, 8 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Statue of Liberty, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
The Culture Showcase, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Live performances of R&B, jazz, hip hop and dance. Cost is $10.
Tete De Mort, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Sunday
Odds Lane, 1 a.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Johnnie Walker, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Boots Hefel and Wayne Cook, 2 p.m., Millennium, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Blues in the Vineyard with The Janeys, Bryce & Billylee, 3 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin, Iowa.
Tony Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
DESTINATIONS
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed.
LEARNING
Sunday
Financial Peace University, 3 p.m., Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. A nine-lesson course aiming to help attendees work a plan to nail a budge and defeat debt.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St. lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 and older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 1E.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
If Buildings Could Talk, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. Learn about the Dyersville buildings on the north side of the 200 block of First Avenue that includes the mercantile built by James Dyer. Presented by the Dyersville Area Historical Society.
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5. Ages 18 and older.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. For adults and teenagers. Individuals and teams of four-eight welcome. Light refreshments served. Register at plattevillepubliclibrary.org/signup.
Sunday
Craft Day at the Mathias Ham Historic Site, noon, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St. Look for a new craft the first Sunday of each month during our summer season. Crafts begin at noon.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.