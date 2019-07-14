A Dubuque man recently pleaded not guilty to a range of Iowa charges for allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase during which he crashed into another vehicle.
Dekota L. Redenbaugh, 30, of 591 Almond St., entered the written plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County in relation to charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia and two counts of eluding.
The chase started at about 2:40 p.m. June 16 in the area of Jackson and East 27th streets in Dubuque. Court documents state that, during the chase, Redenbaugh crashed into a vehicle driven by Rebecca Ostert, 56, at the intersection of Jackson and East 24th streets, but he continued to flee authorities.
The force of the crash pushed Ostert’s vehicle into a nearby yard and left her injured.
Meanwhile, Redenbaugh fled across the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge. The chase ended when Redenbaugh crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Jo Daviess County 5 West and North Badger Road, just south of the Illinois-Wisconsin border in the East Dubuque area.
His next court hearing on his Iowa charges is set for Aug. 5. He also faces nearly 40 driving citations in Iowa in relation to the incident.
Additionally, he has been charged with felony eluding, felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in Grant County, Wis. His first court hearing on those charges is set for Monday, July 15.