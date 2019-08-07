PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – A training exercise will enable railroad officials and local first responders to practice for a derailment involving hazardous materials Thursday in Prairie du Chien.

BNSF Railway will conduct the exercise with local, state and federal agencies from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lawler Park, 430 N. Waters St., according to a press release from the railway.

The release states that first responders will practice coordination in their response to a simulated derailment. A classroom table top exercise in the morning will be followed by boom deployment and response activities on the Mississippi River in the afternoon.

