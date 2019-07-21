A Dubuque man recently pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempted murder.
Meanwhile, an Iowa District Court judge determined that his bail amount should not be reduced.
Jamar D.M. Little, now 18, of 2017 University Ave., No. 3, entered the written plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County in regard to charges of attempted murder, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state Dubuque police officers responded to the area of East 18th and White streets at about 7 p.m. May 13 after a shooting in a nearby alley. Three shell casings were recovered. Investigators determined Little and a 16-year-old boy got out of a vehicle and ran at a 15-year-old who was standing behind 1815 Jackson St., documents state. While running, Little shot at the 15-year-old, who fled into the house unharmed.
Documents state Little and the 16-year-old then fled the area. Police responded to their apartment shortly after the shooting and recovered a pistol and ammunition consistent with the casings found at the scene.
Little was arrested on June 5, and his bail was set at $75,000 cash appearance bond, according to court documents.
Little’s attorney filed a motion recently requesting that his bond be reduced. It states, in part, that Little has “significant ties to the community” and “no assets with which to post the present bond.”
However, Judge Thomas Bitter ordered that Little’s bail should remain the same.