The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
• Austin M. Oberbroeckling, 25, of 730 W. Eighth St., was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Verizon Wireless, 3432 Dodge St., on charges of drug possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and public intoxication.
• Henry M. Berns, 26, of Garnavillo, Iowa, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on an outstanding warrant charging domestic assault with injury, violation of a domestic abuse order and pretrial supervision violation. Court documents state that Berns assaulted Danielle M. Kaiser, 22, of Cuba City, Wis., in May.
• Ann Jamore, 3724 Pennsylvania Ave., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle between 4 and 8:45 p.m. while it was parked at her residence.