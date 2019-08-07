SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Thursday
Picnic in the Park, 11 a.m., Swiss Valley Park, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa, Walnut Pavillon. Pack a lunch and join a naturalist for hands-on activities including playing games and exploration.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. EE, Dyersville, Iowa.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, parking lot. 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. Cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir Interviews, 9 a.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
The Brewery Comedy Tour, 7 p.m.,
7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Carlos Mencia, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Thursday
“Beauty and the Beast,” 1 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Stage by the Rising Star Theatre Co., the musical will include performers from ages 8 to 18.
Ron Lubbers, 4 p.m., Windsor Park, 801 Davis St.
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Tony Roma’s, Bell St.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Muddy Ruckus, 7 p.m., 600 Central Ave.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
Dubuque Area Support Group, noon, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. Details: 855-444-6443 or info@biaia.org.
Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., second floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Asbury (Iowa) Community Fire Department Blood Drive, 3:30 p.m., Community Fire Department, 5485 Saratoga Road, Community Room. In partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant,
31 Locust St.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Thursday
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Details: 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club Steak Night, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Includes a steak sandwich with all the trimmings, and more. Cost is $10, and proceeds benefit the Eagles Community Fund.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.