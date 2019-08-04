Some ponder the future of Miller-Riverview Park
The oft-flooded Miller-Riverview Park has yet to open this season, and there is no clear timetable for when it might.
It has both elected officials and city staff considering the future of the park.
At-large City Council Member Ric Jones said Monday that he is wondering again if a different use might make more sense for the site.
“It hasn’t been open all year,” he said. “We’re running out of season. My understanding is it can’t be elevated to not flood because it’s a federally protected wetland. ... Whether it should remain a campground, I don’t know.”
The city’s second at-large council member, David Resnick, said he hopes to preserve camping in part of the park.
The park usually opens on April 15, but nearly one month earlier, the Mississippi topped the flood stage at Dubuque’s railroad bridge and there it stayed until June 13 — a record, 86-day stretch.
Alliant responds to more questions on rate-hike plan
Alliant Energy officials have responded to dozens of consumer questions regarding a controversial proposal to hike residential electricity rates by nearly 25%.
The Iowa Utilities Board is considering a requested 24.45% increase to residential electricity rates, which would bump the average monthly bill from $82 to $102. An “interim” rate hike — of about $8 per month — was implemented April 1.
Public hearings regarding the proposal are set for Oct. 7 to 9 at the board’s offices in Des Moines.
Alliant officials have argued that the rate increase is necessary to help pay for investments made in renewable energies, such as wind turbines.
The IUB already hosted a handful of meetings throughout the state — including one in Dubuque — to gather public input. Comments collected during those meetings and through online submissions largely have been critical of the plan.
Repairs to address risky curve on Hales Mill Road
Crews soon will begin work on a stretch of Hales Mill Road between Asbury and Durango, Iowa, that has been the site of multiple crashes.
But while Dubuque County officials believe the upcoming work will address safety concerns, nearby residents familiar with the roadway have some reservations about the effectiveness of the proposed fix.
County Engineer Anthony Bardgett said crews will install an asphalt overlay on a 2.4-mile stretch of Hales Mill between Derby Grange and Burtons Furnace roads. This includes a small stretch passing in front of the Diversified Mechanical Services vehicle repair shop.
Mike Riniker has owned the business at 16827 Hales Mill Road for about two decades, and he lives in the home next door.
“In 20 years, there have probably been 25 or 30 (crashes) here,” he said. “And there have been so many near-misses here you wouldn’t believe it. My main concern is safety.”
Riniker believes a slope in the roadway, beginning in the center of the road and descending toward his property, has played a definitive role in these crashes.
Attendance hits 11-year high for Dubuque County Fair
Sparked by a popular free-admission promotion and a packed country music concert, the 2019 Dubuque County Fair recorded its highest attendance in 11 years.
The six-day event that wrapped up Sunday boasted an overall attendance of 71,015, according to General Manager Kevin Kotz. That marks a 4% increase over last year’s attendance and continues a positive trend for the annual summer gathering.
In 2018, the fair’s turnout of 68,267 marked a 17% jump over the previous year. The past two years have drawn the largest fair attendance since 2008, when about 72,000 came through the gates.
A key driver this year was that free admission was offered on July 23. More than 16,100 people turned out for the fair’s opening day — the highest single-day total of the week.
Kotz indicated that there is a strong likelihood that a free-admission day will be part of the mix next year.
Officials: No new ranger for local state parks
Officials have confirmed that Dubuque’s Mines of Spain State Recreation Area won’t get one of three new park ranger positions that lawmakers have funded this fiscal year.
That means the current system — in which one park ranger and one park manager split time between Mines of Spain and Bellevue State Park — will continue for the foreseeable future.
In April, state lawmakers signed off on an additional $250,000 in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources budget to allow the agency to hire three more rangers, though it was not clear where they would work.
Previously, Mines of Spain and Bellevue State Park each had park rangers and staff. But budget constraints have forced the two nearby state parks to share resources.
Even after the additional funding was announced, volunteers with the Friends of the Mines of Spain expressed doubt then that their park would receive more help. But DNR officials declined to comment until the budget was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and leadership had time to consider where to spread those new resources.
Dubuque summer meal program expanding
Only one out of every 10 Iowa children who received free or reduced-price lunches during the 2017-18 school year received a free meal through a federally assisted summer food program, according to a new report.
The data, published by the Food Research & Action Center, an anti-hunger advocacy organization based in Washington, D.C., indicate that the number of children receiving summer meals on an average day declined about 6% statewide — from 19,778 participants in 2017 to 18,625 participants in 2018.
However, Dubuque’s food program is bucking the trend, according to Dan Reiter, program administrator for the Boys & Girls Club. He expects to serve 15,000 to 20,000 meals this summer, a 10% increase over 2018.
“There are a lot of kids that probably would not receive a meal, and with a lot of parents working, this is a lot of times their only outlet,” Reiter said.
He did not have historical data readily available, but he said the opening of three additional sites this year will increase meal distribution.