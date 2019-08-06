Recycling drop-off containers have been removed from the former Flexsteel Industries parking lot on Jackson Street in Dubuque.
A city press release states that the containers were removed due to the deconstruction of the buildings on the property.
Remaining available drop-off locations include:
- All Seasons Trucking, 7750 U.S. 52 S, Dubuque
- Cascade City Garage, 200 Buchanan St., Cascade
- Durango Heritage Trail parking lot, U.S. 52 North, Durango
- 110 Bierman Road, south side of the parking lot, Epworth
- Farley City Shop, 208 ½ First St., Farley
- 10356 Key West Drive, Dubuque
- Theisen’s parking lot, 836 13th Ave. SE, Dyersville