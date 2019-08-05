Question: Will there ever be a stoplight put in at the intersection of North Cascade Road and U.S. 20 west of Dubuque? How many more accidents do we need to have before a light is added?
Answer: Iowa Department of Transportation officials will not install a stoplight at that intersection because they are starting a freeway interchange project at Swiss Valley Road later this year, said DOT Transportation Planner Sam Shea.
They will construct a diamond interchange at the intersection of Swiss Valley Road and the highway. As part of the project, North Cascade Road will no longer connect to U.S. 20 but instead will be extended to Swiss Valley, which will become the access point to get on the highway.
Once the work is completed, drivers will access U.S. 20 and Swiss Valley Road via on- and off-ramps. Workers also will construct a bridge over U.S. 20.
“It’s certainly safety driven,” Shea said. “It’s also congestion driven. There’s enough traffic out there that we think it helps streamline traffic quite a bit.”
Shea said work on the project should begin later this year and hopes the new interchange opens in 2021.