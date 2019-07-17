Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Dubuque.
Kylie J. Klein, 27, of Dubuque, and Abby L. Mayne, 14, of Dubuque, both were taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of their injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Windsor Avenue and East 22nd Street. Police said Destiney R. Wortley, 14, of Dubuque, was driving east on Windsor Avenue when she started to turn left onto East 22nd. Klein’s vehicle was westbound on Windsor and struck Wortley’s vehicle.
Mayne was a passenger in Wortley’s vehicle, police said.
Police cited Wortley with failure to have a valid driver’s license and failure to yield upon making a left turn.