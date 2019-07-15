Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-state area. This week, we highlight businesses in Dubuque and Farley, Iowa, and Boscobel, Wis.
FARLEY, Iowa — The longtime owners of a popular Farley bowling alley have passed the torch to a new leader.
Russ Kramer and his wife, Marlee, took ownership of Cobra Lanes last month. However, loyal customers at the alley have known Russ for decades.
Kramer began working at the Farley bowling alley in 2002, when he was a freshman in high school. He began working full time at Cobra Lanes in 2010.
He admitted it’s been a bit difficult to wrap his head around his new role at the business.
“It has been a transition, to say the least,” Kramer said. “It is a process, but this is what I have wanted to do since I was in high school. I always wanted to be a business owner.”
Kramer is taking the reins from Al and Kay Heiberger, who took ownership of the bowling alley in 1993.
The Heibergers have played a major role in advancing the popularity of bowling in their community.
Kay continues to coach the Western Dubuque High School women’s bowling team. Al previously was the coach of the men’s team and directed Western Dubuque to three state bowling titles. He retired from his coaching position earlier this year.
Al emphasized that he’ll still have a presence at the bowling alley — most notably continuing to run the pro shop.
Stepping down as owner is bittersweet.
“The customers are the reason we have been successful,” he said. “It has been kind of amazing watching the generations go through. There are people who were kids when we took over in 1993 and now they are bringing their kids here.”
The bowling alley employs eight people, according to Kramer.
For the time being, he doesn’t anticipate any major changes to the business. He is mainly focused on maintaining the high standard for quality established by his predecessors.
“(The previous owners) built a nice bowling center,” he said. “The lane conditions are always great, it is well-lit and there are very few breakdowns.”
Cobra Lanes is in the midst of a standard seasonal closure and will reopen for leagues and open bowling in late August.
Kramer said the bowling alley will host a retirement party for Al and Kay Heiberger. It will commence at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and the public is welcome to attend.
Cobra Lanes is located at 107 Second St. NE and can be reached at 563-744-3008.
JOINING FORCES
Two local attorneys have joined forces to create a law firm that still places a heavy emphasis on family.
Local residents Francis Henkels and Dustin Baker recently formed Henkels & Baker PC, located at 2774 University Ave.
Henkels began practicing law in the 1970s. In the following decade, he helped many local residents through the farm and mortgage crises of the 1980s.
Over the years, Henkels Law continued to be known for its expertise in bankruptcy matters, as well as business and agribusiness restructuring.
Baker, meanwhile, graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2003 and later returned to his hometown to start Baker Law in Dubuque. He built a reputation for criminal defense, family law, real estate law and estate planning.
Baker and Henkels met in 2011 and agreed to operate their two separate firms within the same building on University Avenue. They merged their practices in late 2018 to form Henkels & Baker, PC.
Hillary Baker, Dustin’s wife and the firm’s administrator, believes joining the two firms has only enhanced the familial atmosphere.
“We have two families working together and we take a lot of pride in being a small, family business,” she said. “I think our clients feel that too. We work very hard to make them feel like they are welcome.”
Five people work at Henkels & Baker PC.
Henkels’ daughter, Margaret Johnson, is a paralegal. Teri Hooper serves as receptionist and social media manager.
The firm can be reached at 563-556-4060.
DINER OPENS
A new restaurant has opened in a location familiar to Boscobel, Wis., diners.
Old 61 Diner, 813 Wisconsin Ave., opened its doors in the first week of July, according to owner Lacie Rutherford.
“The reaction has been amazing,” Rutherford said. “Everybody is excited to have the business back open.”
Rutherford noted that the building housing Old 61 Diner has a long history of hosting eateries, including The Vale Inn.
Rutherford herself worked in the building when the restaurant was under previous ownership.
She said that many of the customers who frequented those incarnations of the restaurant have returned to check out the new one.
“It’s been nice to have the old customers back,” she said. “Our goal is to keep the old favorites (on the menu) but also bring in some new things.”
The business is open from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Wednesdays.
Old 61 Diner employs about one-dozen workers. It can be reached at 608-375-0585.