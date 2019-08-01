LANCASTER, Wis. — Both humans and livestock are sources of well contamination in southwest Wisconsin, according to the latest results of a water quality study.
Of 35 private wells across three counties that were tested in April for disease- and non-disease-causing microorganisms, 32 show evidence of fecal contamination from humans, swine and cattle.
“Ninety-one percent of the wells being fecally contaminated is a little high,” said Mark Borchardt, a microbiologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who presented the results today before the Grant County Conservation Sanitation and Zoning Department.
Thirty wells in the sample showed evidence of contamination from human fecal waste. Seventeen contained evidence of contamination from cattle manure and five from swine manure.
Thirteen wells contained microorganisms capable of causing illness. Some of the pathogens detected in those samples, including salmonella and cryptosporidium, pose health risks to humans and livestock.
However, scientists lack the information to determine the level of risk, Borchardt said.
“The concentrations of these fecal markers are low,” he said. “I wouldn’t be too concerned myself.”
The results follow two rounds of testing that identified the prevalence of bacteria and nitrates in private wells in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
The wells that were analyzed in April were among those that tested positive for bacteria or high nitrates, which means the 91% rate of contamination cannot be generalized to all southwest Wisconsin wells.
Borchardt added that he would not recommend that people with compromised immune systems, such as cancer patients, young children and senior citizens, consume water from contaminated wells.
This story will be updated.