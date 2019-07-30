SAVANNA, Ill. – Construction work is scheduled to begin Monday on a bridge carrying Illinois 64/U.S. 52 across the Mississippi River at Savanna.
ERA Valdivia Contractors will be applying a protective polymer overlay on the deck of the structure, according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The cost of the project is $503,834. Officials expect the project to be completed by the end of August.
The release states that the work will involve lane closures and that drivers should be prepared to stop.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, according to the release. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.